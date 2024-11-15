Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Canacol Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Canacol Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.18. 29,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,889. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
