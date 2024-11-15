Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Canacol Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.18. 29,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,889. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

