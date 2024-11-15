Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

ALMS has been the topic of several other reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Alumis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alumis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Alumis Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ALMS stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $9.19. 154,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29. Alumis has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($23.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($21.53). On average, equities analysts forecast that Alumis will post -8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alumis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Alumis in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,886,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alumis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,067,000. Yu Fan bought a new stake in shares of Alumis during the second quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alumis during the second quarter worth approximately $8,229,000. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Alumis by 22.6% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

