Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Stacy Hock Sells 8,571 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $181,019.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 926,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,816. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stacy Hock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $184,190.79.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $166,620.24.

On Monday, August 19th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $173,305.62.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 500,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 47,882 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AESI. Barclays downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

