DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOOM. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of BOOM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 279,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 1,245.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

