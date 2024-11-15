Robert W. Baird Raises Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target to $16.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
SPIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 144,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spire Global by 225.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,137 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
