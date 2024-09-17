Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 26.72%.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
