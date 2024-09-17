Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.78 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

