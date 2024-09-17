Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Exela Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.
About Exela Technologies
