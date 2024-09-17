Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $696.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $300.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $660.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.