Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Space Acquisition I

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,265,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 382,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 252,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 534,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,290. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

