The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

BA stock opened at $155.54 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $154.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

