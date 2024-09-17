Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.63 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 348,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 9.1% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

