ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Down 10.6%

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02). 1,294,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,037,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.03 ($0.03).
ValiRx Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.94. The company has a market cap of £2.40 million, a PE ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.64.
ValiRx Company Profile
ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ValiRx
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to Apply Trading Volume Analysis to Stock Trading
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Market Got It Wrong—Why Progress Software Deserves a Second Look
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- PENN Entertainment Eyes ESPN BET to Score Big in 2024 NFL Season
Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.