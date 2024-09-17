ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Down 10.6%

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02). 1,294,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,037,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.03 ($0.03).

ValiRx Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.94. The company has a market cap of £2.40 million, a PE ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.64.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

