Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 755 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,125,000 after purchasing an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,807,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,876,000 after buying an additional 157,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

