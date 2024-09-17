First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,905,000 after buying an additional 530,102 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

