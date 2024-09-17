Zentry Price Up 2.5% This Week (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Zentry has a market capitalization of $96.90 million and $3.98 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zentry Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,859,178,793.902713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01670843 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,742,396.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

