Argent Trust Co Sells 1,202 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $259.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $260.68. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.92.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

