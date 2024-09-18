Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bâloise Price Performance
BLHEF stock opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.34.
About Bâloise
