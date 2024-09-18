BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Shares Up 1.1%

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01). 1,445,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,637,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £10.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.22.

BioPharma Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,750.00%.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

