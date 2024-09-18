BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,523 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $45,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.9 %

BJ stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

