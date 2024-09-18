S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 218,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in S&P Global by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 83,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9 %

SPGI stock opened at $522.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $528.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

