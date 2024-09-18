EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.10

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 1358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after buying an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,761,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 64.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

