Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Declines By 18.2%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $98.79.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

