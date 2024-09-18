SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,278 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.3% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $1,903,374,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after buying an additional 743,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after buying an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,608,000 after buying an additional 356,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $146,317,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $485.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.99 and its 200-day moving average is $452.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.44.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

