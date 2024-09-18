Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,567 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,419,000 after acquiring an additional 90,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Down 1.1 %

UL opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

