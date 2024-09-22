Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $29.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

