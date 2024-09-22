Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $29.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.
ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Element Solutions
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions
Element Solutions Price Performance
NYSE:ESI opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Element Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
