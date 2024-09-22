Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BTX opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
