Insider Buying: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Acquires $48,602.87 in Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MPW opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.41%.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

