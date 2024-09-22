Brokerages Set Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target at $28.90

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

A number of research firms have commented on WAY. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WAY stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Waystar has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. Waystar’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waystar will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,003,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,468,000. TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,357,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth $27,950,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

