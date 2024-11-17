BCGM Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 178.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,031 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 140.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fox Advisors cut shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

