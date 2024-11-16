Short Interest in TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG) Declines By 19.0%

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TruGolf

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TruGolf stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. TruGolf comprises about 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned about 0.23% of TruGolf at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TruGolf Trading Up 7.2 %

TRUG stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. TruGolf has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

About TruGolf

TruGolf ( NASDAQ:TRUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

