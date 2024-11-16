Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CRO Sells 3,890 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $121,912.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $199,729.82. The trade was a 37.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 10th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $98,728.20.
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Analytics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clearwater Analytics
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.