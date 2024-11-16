Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CRO Sells 3,890 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $121,912.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $199,729.82. The trade was a 37.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $98,728.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

