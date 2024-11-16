Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Lessened by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 21,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.90.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,760. This represents a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

