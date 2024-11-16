Insider Selling: EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CEO Sells 166,725 Shares of Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Badar Khan sold 166,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $856,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,631.54. This trade represents a 32.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
EVgo Price Performance
NYSE EVGO opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.38. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, September 30th. Marathon Capitl raised shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.61.
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
