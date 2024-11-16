MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells $1,612,854.63 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $1,612,854.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,341,990.75. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Diwakar Choubey sold 5,422 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $488,088.44.

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $78.97 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $866.30 million, a PE ratio of 358.95 and a beta of 2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 63.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 3,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

