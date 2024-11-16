Christina Marie Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,851.98. This trade represents a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $528.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of -0.06.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 90.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Donegal Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

