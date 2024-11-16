Christina Marie Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,851.98. This trade represents a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Donegal Group Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $528.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of -0.06.
Donegal Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 90.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Donegal Group
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Donegal Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Flutter Entertainment Can Be a Blue-Chip Sports Betting Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.