2,975 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $23,028,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Vistra by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $142.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.