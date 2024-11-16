Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Raised to $292.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $280.00 to $292.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.20.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $261.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $152.28 and a 52 week high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

