Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway Sells 5,053 Shares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 5,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $144,364.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,282.20. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $30.40 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $212.50 million, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.53.
Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawthorn Bancshares
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
Read More
