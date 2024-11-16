Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway Sells 5,053 Shares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 5,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $144,364.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,282.20. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $30.40 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $212.50 million, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawthorn Bancshares

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.