Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in News by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after buying an additional 8,144,856 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth $44,585,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of News by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in News by 1,815.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,413,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in News by 230.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after purchasing an additional 761,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
