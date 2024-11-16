Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 410.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $75.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

