Short Interest in U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG) Expands By 34.8%

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 490,900 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

U-BX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBXG opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. U-BX Technology has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

About U-BX Technology

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

