KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
KORU Medical Systems Stock Up 2.9 %
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 77.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in KORU Medical Systems by 20.7% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 804,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 137,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.
KORU Medical Systems Company Profile
KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
