Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after buying an additional 66,482 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,143,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after purchasing an additional 522,817 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Stryker Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $390.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.33. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $282.35 and a one year high of $392.70. The firm has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

