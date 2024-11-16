First Advantage’s (FA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Get First Advantage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Advantage

First Advantage Stock Performance

First Advantage stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 4.31. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 1.18.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Advantage by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,716 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,473 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in First Advantage by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 496,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $6,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.