Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.53. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

CNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

