Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE QSR opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 26.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.