CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,844,300 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 2,632,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 533.9 days.
CK Asset Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS CHKGF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $5.38.
CK Asset Company Profile
