CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,844,300 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 2,632,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 533.9 days.

CK Asset Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS CHKGF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

