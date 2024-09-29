Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance

BKKLY traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 1,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Bangkok Bank Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.2131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bangkok Bank Public’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

