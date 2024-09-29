Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Expands By 45.0%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.99. 10,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,704. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $929.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

